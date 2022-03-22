Ghana coach Otto Addo has named a 27-man squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoffs against Nigeria this weekend.

The Back Stars will take on the Super Eagles in two matches scheduled in Kumasi and Abuja respectively.

The first tie has been scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25 with the return tie set to be held at the Abiola National Stadium on March 29.

The winner of the tie will book a place in the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

The Black Stars after a poor 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon are aiming to make amend against the Super Eagles with a massive win.

Ghana, who are four times African champions after failing to play in the last edition of the global showpiece in Russia in 2018 are on a quest to return to the World Cup this time around for the fourth time.

The Black Stars have played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

Below is the squad for the Nigeria game: