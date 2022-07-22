Sadio Mané has been crowned the Men’s African Player of the Year 2022 at the CAF Awards in Rabat, Morocco.

The Bayern Munich forward beat former club teammate, Mohamed Salah and national colleague, Edouard Mendy to the win the award for the second year running after an impressive campaign which saw him impress for both club and country.

Mané led Senegal to win their first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in February when the competition was held in Cameroon, beating Egypt in the final.

Sadio Mane has been crowned African Player of the Year for the second time in a row! 🌍🥇#JoySports | #CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/Jx2CvlGuXf — Joy Sports #Oregon2022 (@JoySportsGH) July 21, 2022

He also guided the Teranga Lions as they secure a World Cup spot ahead of Salah’s Egypt a month later.

Mané scored 23 times and provided five assists for Liverpool during the 2021/22 season and won the FA Cup before joining Bayern at the end of the season.