The Matchday 17 games of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with a game left to be played on Monday.

On Friday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United were held by league leaders, Aduana Stars.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with an impressive 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea.

Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu tamed Asante Kotoko with a 2-0 win.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, King Faisal pipped Real Tamale United [RTU] to return to winning ways.

Tamale City at the Aliu Mahama Stadium were held to a 0-0 game against Medeama SC.

FC Samartex 1992 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex defeated Legon Cities 2-1.

Nsoatreman FC defeated Great Olympics 2-1 at the Nana Kromansah Park.

Karela United at the CAM Park returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Kotoku Royals.

On Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, Accra Lions will be hoping to return to winning ways when they host Bibiani Gold Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Bechem United 0-0 Aduana Stars

Hearts of Oak 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

Dreams FC 2-0 Asante Kotoko SC

King Faisal 1-0 RTU

Tamale City FC 0-0 Medeama SC

Samartex 1996 2-1 Legon Cities

Nsoatreman FC 2-1 Great Olympics

Karela United 2-1 Kotoku Royals

Accra Lions v Bibiani Gold Stars