Ghana Football Association [GFA] President, Kurt Okraku, has promised better officiating ahead of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.

Officiating in the past seasons have been questioned by fans and administrators of the game.

Mr Okraku, speaking during the launch of the upcoming season on Friday, September 2, at the Accra International Conference Centre, said he is optimistic about a good showing by match officials in the impending season.

“Officiating has always been on the lips of everybody but officiating will improve this year. All the 45 officials centre and lines [linesmen] are camped in Prampram undergoing training,” he said.

“We believe they will be ready for the new season and the FA will offer them every opportunity to excel. Those who don’t excel, they know, usually what will happen,” he added.

The FA Boss also revealed an increment in the compensation of referees for the season with the amount undisclosed.

The Premier League begins this weekend, September 9, 2022.