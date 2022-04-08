The 2021 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) poster girl, Francisca Lamini, has gained admission into the prestigious Harvard University.

Television personality with Accra-based TV3, Berla Mundi, announced the development on her social media pages.

It was later confirmed by one Mr Sangu Delle who identified himself as the Chair of Harvard interviews in Ghana.

The duo indicated Miss Lamini has been granted a full scholarship for her undergraduate studies.

After successful completion, Berla Mundi added she [Francisca] would gain admission into Harvard Medical School, or, any other Ivy league Medical School of her choice.

Miss Lamini, who was a science student at the Keta Senior High Technical School (KETASCO), passed the 2021 WASSCE with distinction scoring As in all the core and elective subjects.

As someone who earned the admiration of many for her sterling performance in the NSMQ, the news of her admission has attracted many goodwill and congratulatory messages.