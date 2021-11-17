2021 BECE: 25 expectant and nursing mothers in Wenchi writing exam

14 pregnant candidates are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

Another set of 11 nursing mothers from the area are also participating in the examination.

Wenchi Municipal Director of Education, Mary Nyarko Adu Twum, revealed this in an interview on Tuesday morning.

Mrs. Adu Twum explained, “for the nursing mothers, caretakers have been to the examination centers to assist with handling the babies whilst their mothers were also writing the exams”.

She, therefore, appealed to all to show some love to both the pregnant candidates and the nursing mothers to boost their morale in this season.

Mrs. Adu Twum further advised all the candidates to make sure their struggles are justified through excellent grades.

“My dear ones be resolute, be firm and be more focused than ever. Do not allow any form of destructions to take a better of any of you at this life-defining moment,” she urged them on.

Meanwhile, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Alexander Obour Damoah, has visited some examination centers within the Wenchi Municipality to observe the examination process.

Wenchi MCE, Alexander Obour Damoah, interacting with invigilators

He urged the BECE candidates to put up their best performance as the government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme awaits them.

Wenchi MCE, Alexander Obour Damoah, observing the candidates

“This examination is not different from the other examination you have written before, do not panic but take the examination with all seriousness,” the MCE encouraged the candidates.