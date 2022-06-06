The matchday 32 games of the Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with some intriguing results.

The games kicked off on Saturday with Accra Lions hosting Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The debutants stunned the Blues 2-0 to cement their place in the Premier League for next season.

In the games played on Sunday, struggling Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu shocked AshantiGold SC by a lone goal.

At the Ndoum Sports Complex, relegated Elmina Sharks were crashed by 3-1 by Medeama SC.

At the DUN’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars were hammered 4-3 by West African Football Academy [WAFA].

At the CAM Park in Ayinase, Karela United continued their home form with a 5-1 win over Real Tamale United [RTU].

Techoman Eleven Wonders were held at home by Legon Cities at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.

Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium were pipped by Asante Kotoko, who have been declared winners of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with Franck Mbella Etouga scoring the only goal of the game.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park stunned Aduana Stars by a lone goal.

At the Baba Yara Stadium, King Faisal shocked Hearts of Oak by a lone goal.

Asante Kotoko, Bechem United, Medeama SC, and Hearts of Oak complete the top four.

Eleven Wonders, WAFA, and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone.

Full Results