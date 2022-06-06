The two lovers, who were flogged at the Wa Naa’s palace over their leaked sex tape, have opened up about their ordeal and current circumstances.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TV3 on Sunday, the two visibly distraught lovers recounted the pains they endured when they were paraded and whipped in the full glare of some onlookers who jeered at them.

With bruises on her back and wounds on hand, the lady in the act, recalled how she was picked and the grave discomfort she was subjected to.

“I was picked up and beaten by some young guys until we got to the palace where I was flogged twenty times. I was severely injured and left alone. I had to go to the hospital with a friend who bore the cost of treatment which was between GH¢500 and GH¢600; with the promise of paying back later”, she painfully recounted.

The lady who works around a lorry station revealed that she has not been able to return to her place of work, following the embarrassing development.

“I wish I could get a decent job to do and take care of myself because I can’t return to the station where I worked”, she noted.

A young man, who spoke in an interview with TV3 reiterated the ordeal of the flogged lady; pleading for her conduct to be pardoned. According to him, the lady’s current situation has both economic and psychological implications, thus should be pardoned.

“Even as we’re speaking, how she’ll be feeding sometimes baffles my mind. Because you don’t have anybody to feed you and now there’s some social trauma on you, where you have to quarantine yourself somewhere. For me, I’m pleading with the people. Because it’s something that has happened and could happen to anybody”, he said.

The other character in the trending development in Wa, also spoke about his predicament. With his eyes filled with blood, he recounted the sour treatment he encountered.

In his narration, he disclosed that apart from the whips which landed on his back, he suffered damage in his eye, due to a kicked in the face by one of his violent torturers. This, he said has affected his sight.

“Ever since the incident happened, one of my brothers who is also working at the social welfare came here. Then they took me to the hospital for general body screening. Then after the screening, it was just some bursts and pains and bruises that were on my body.

But it was my eye that was affected. Because that one, it was kicked by someone with the foot. So when it gets to a certain level, when I go out it becomes blur and tears begin to come out”, he said.

He called on the general public to offer him the necessary support as he continues to seek the relevant medical attention.

“We’re still hoping and praying that we should get well. [With] the Police medical form, when we last went went there, the District Commander (DC) wasn’t in town. So that we’ll go for the clearance and the doctor will sign. And it will proceed.

An eye specialist told me that in three days or four days, I should always come for a check up. That was what happened. Whatever that happened, just as I said earlier on, it’s in God’s control. But if you see that you can help, you can chip in and help”, he pleaded.

Meanwhile, a beverage shop, ‘Nuzeesa’, believed to be his work place, has since the incident, remained closed.

”Ever since the incident happened, I haven’t seen him again around. And the shop has always been opened except on Sundays like today. They don’t work. But ever since the case, he hasn’t come to the shop again”, a nearby shop attendant revealed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested 25 persons for disrupting peace and destroying property at Wa, following the arrest of some suspects in connection with the flogging of the lovers whose sex tape went viral.

The Police in a press statement issued on Thursday, June 2, said they were arrested for attempting to forcefully release three suspects from lawful custody.

“The Police have arrested twenty-five (25) people in Wa for attempting to forcefully secure the release of three suspects who were in Police custody for flogging the victims in the Wa viral video”.

A copy of the Police’s statement on the arrest

The statement added that the mob pelted stones and other implements at the Police station.

“The irate mob pelted the charge office and adjoining offices with stones and other implements. The youth also set vehicle tires ablaze on some major streets in the municipality”.

The Police said it finds the action as an attempt at derailing the course of justice for the victims of the flogging.

“We find the mob action, which was calculated to derail the course of justice for the victims who were flogged in the Wa viral video unacceptable, and we condemn it in no uncertain terms”.