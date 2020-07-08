Organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK have postponed the 5th edition of the annual event, a statement from the management of the awards has said.

On behalf of the Management, the Board, and the Academy of Ghana Music Awards UK, we regrettably announce to patrons and the general public, that the 5th edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK has been postponed.

According to the organisers, the decision was made after series of engagements with government, stakeholders, and security agencies on the best practice for this year’s event, in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 5th edition of the awards has therefore been re-scheduled for 2021.

We are all aware that early this year, the world was hit with a pandemic known as the Coronavirus [Covid-19] disease.

As a result, there have been restrictions, curtailing public events and gatherings in the UK, and the rest of the world.

Since mid-March, Ghana’s music industry and creative arts in general, has been affected by the pandemic.

As an organization, we are very much concerned about this uncomfortable situation and the lives of our patrons and the general public as a whole.

It is crucial at this moment to let our musicians, stakeholders, well-wishers and the general public know that we are watching closely the measures that have been instituted by the NHS and the government in curbing the spread of Codvid-19, and are optimistic that by this time next year, the road would have been cleared for us to organize the 5th edition of the awards.

We also want to use this opportunity to commiserate with those who have lost their families and friends to the virus.

All we can say is that “Let’s Keep Hope Alive” and pray to God to heal the world.

We would like to commend all frontline and essential workers who are doing their best to make life better, the statement from the organisers said.