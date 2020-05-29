More than 20 people are feared dead after a boat they were traveling in capsized on the Volta Lake at Sokpe, a suburb of Donkorkrom in the Afram Plains North District of the Eastern region.

The boat was said to be travelling across the Lake from Dzamani, in the Asuogyaman District to Donkokrom when it capsized following a violent windstorm on Thursday evening.

Assembly man for Aneji Electoral Area, Raphael Kporha, said rescue teams, who were mostly fishermen, were able to find one of the victims while they searched for the rest.

The National Disaster Management Organisation later joined the search team.

District Director, David Nyarko, confirmed three persons have sustained severe injuries in the rescue operation.