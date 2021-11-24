Two female resident students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have been expelled from the institution’s hostel for allegedly engaging in a threesome sexual activity with a non-resident male.

According to a statement by the institute, the said females fondled each other during their sexual escapade and engaged in some form of lesbianism.

“Engaging in acts of lesbianism is contrary to Section 1.28.11(g) of the Student Handbook of the University of Professional Studies, Accra; 2018 and Schedule G 8.3 (23) of the Statute of the University.

“They have since been dismissed from UPSA Hostel awaiting further sanctions from Management,” part of the announcement read.

The management further announced that the notice should serve as a deterrent to all resident students.

The school also cautioned resident students to avoid harbouring “perchers” and accommodating visitors be beyond 10:00 pm.

“Desist from sexual misconduct and observe all other rules and regulations in the hostel as well as the Student Handbook. Any student caught infringing any of the regulations will not be spared,” it warned.