A Scottish teenager has revealed how his body is unable to store fat due to one of the rarest conditions in the world – which affects just 13 people worldwide.

Dylan Lombard, 18, from Glasgow, first developed symptoms of MDP – Mandibular Hypoplasia, with Deafness and Progeroid Features – when he was 18-months-old but wasn’t diagnosed for a further 10 years after ‘constant’ doctors appointments.

The condition – which affects just one in six-hundred-million people worldwide – prevents fatty tissue from being stored underneath the skin, and results in a small lower jaw, ears, deafness and tightening of the skin.

Dylan revealed: “Growing up it has been really tough seeing people staring, laughing and treating me differently, but I have learned to not let it affect me as I have gotten older.”

MDP syndrome is an extremely rare and complex condition and is only known to affect a handful of people in the world.

Dylan and other patients were found to have an abnormality in the POLD1 gene that gives rise to a defective enzyme crucial to DNA replication.

He said: “I was born with this condition, but it did not become visible until I was 18 months old.

“My mother was seeing me drop a lot of weight and became understandably very worried.

“It took doctor’s 10 years in order diagnose me with this condition after constant visits because of its obscurity.

“There are only 12 other people in the world who have MDP besides me, but when we got the diagnosis, we were just relieved because we finally knew what it was.”

The condition’s physical effects have meant that Dylan has often experienced people staring or commenting on his appearance.

However, he said: “I surround myself with those who support me and love me for who I am which is the best feeling in the world.”

Dylan now is incredibly passionate about spreading awareness for his condition and uses his platform to keep the public aware of MDP.

He explained: “I think I am at a stage in my life where I just really want to help educate people about my condition.

“I love to tell my story, reach out and connect with people from all around the world.

“When I do, I honestly believe it makes me stronger and a more confident person.”

MDP means that Dylan is not able to do take part in many physical activities like contact sports, but he managed to find his passion at the age of just 11 in photography.

Dylan explained: “I was out walking on a rainy day and took a few pictures on my phone to show my parents which they were really amazed by.

“They encouraged me to take more, and I have been snapping ever since.

“At 15, my mum bought me my first camera and I haven’t looked back since, photography is just the most incredible thing to me.”

Dylan takes his inspiration from his city, capturing the essence of Glasgow through his perception.

He added: “The weather may not be the best, but I love living in Scotland.

“I am certainly Glaswegian and proud, and I love showing what my city has to offer.

“When I take a photo, it stays with me forever and that feeling is just indescribable.”

Dylan believes that everybody, no matter who they are, has the ability to be the best version of themselves.

He said: “I am a lot more than just my condition, which is why I feel it is so important to share my story.”

“Nobody should ever be afraid of who they are, and it is important to just keep doing what makes you happy.

“Perseverance is key, never give up.”