Two persons, who lured a 20-year old Benin national to Ghana to be sold for $160,000 to a police decoy, have been sentenced to a total jail term of 11 years by an Accra Circuit Court.

Ibrahim Keita, a 33-year old unemployed, would serve six years, while his accomplice, Baba Issah, a 31-year – old barber and a driver, would serve five years.

This was after the court, presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, had found them guilty on the charge of conspiracy to commit human trafficking.

Keita was additionally found guilty of human trafficking.

The Prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Agartha Asantewaa, told the court that both Keita, a Malian, and Issah resided at Agona Nyakrom in the Central Region.

The Prosecution said in April last year, the Swedru Police Divisional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had intelligence that the two were looking for someone who would buy a young man.

Consequently, a police officer, in an undercover operation, began engaging them over the phone.

They initially asked for $150,000, but later increased it to $160,000, claiming that the cedi had depreciated.

The Prosecution said Keita, assured of a deal, lured the victim and sent him money for his transportation from Benin to Swedru.

When he arrived in Ghana on June 26, this year, he called Keita, who asked him to wait at a lorry station for him.

The Prosecution said Keita and Issah then arranged with their perspective buyer to complete the transaction.

In the process, they were arrested, while the police officer revealed his identity and rescued the victim.

The matter was duly referred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said further investigations revealed that Keita had earlier travelled to Benin, where he met the victim, who was assisting his aunt to operate a restaurant.

He discussed with him his desire to have his money doubled, but the young man could not assist Keita.

In September 2019, however, Chief Inspector Asantewaa said, Keita, arrived at Agona Nyakrom and lodged with Issah.

Prosecution said Keita discussed with Issah his desire to have his money doubled, therefore, the two travelled to Wa in the Upper West and Assin Fosu, in the Central regions, but Keita could not find any helper.

Chief Inspector Asantewaa said Keita then asked Issah to find someone who would buy a human being for him.

The Prosecution said Keita thereafter called the victim and informed him that he had secured a job for him as a cleaner in Ghana.

They were, subsequently, arrested during the transaction at a spot in the Bawjiase Lorry Station at Agona Swedru.