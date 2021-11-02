Two farmers, Aruwa Kwala, 50, and Shenyi Salihu, 50, were on Tuesday docked in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT for allegedly accusing their neighbour of being a witch and killing a three-year-old girl.

The police charged the defendants who reside in Dafa village, Kwali Area Council FCT, with defamation of character.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sunday Iyakwo, told the court that Salihu accused Mary Dauda, of killing her daughter through witchcraft.

Iyakwo said that during the course of investigation the two defendants made a confessional statement to have called her a witch.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 392 of the Penal Code.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Punarimam Balogun, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in like sum.

Balogun ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide a verifiable means of identification to the court.

She adjourned the case to November 23 for hearing.