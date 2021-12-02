A 19-year-old boy, identified simply as Azeez, has been caught having sexual relations with a sheep in a bush.

The incident occurred at Akoi Allah, a farming community in the Atwima Mponua District of the Asante Region, which sees such an act as an abomination.

Reports gathered indicate that he was caught in the act by a farmer who was working along the area.

After his cover blew, Azeez is said to have fled the scene leaving behind his slippers and bicycle. The items have been retrieved for evidential purposes.

After initially denying the allegations, parents of Azeez are said to have handed him over to traditional authoritis after suspecting he was connected to the case.

Azeez’s parent became confident when he could not ascertain the whereabouts of his slippers and the bicycle he had rented.

The unit committee chairman of the area, Yousif Yikuri, who spoke to Adom News’ Augustine Boah said he later confessed to the crime and has been fined a sheep and GHS 1,500.00.