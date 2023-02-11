The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has disclosed that 18 Police officers have been arrested and are facing trial for various traffic offences.

The IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, made this revelation at a durbar with Service Personnel in the Bono Regional Capital Sunyani on Friday.

According to him, the war against indiscipline is not discriminatory, therefore, the arrest of his compatriots is to set an example for others.

“It is not the arrest we are interested in, we feel very uncomfortable arresting people because sometimes our own are arrested.

“When we started this policy of bringing discipline across the country, as many as about 18 Police officers have been arrested and put to court for many traffic offences,” he said.

He also explained why the crime rate seems to have reduced in recent times.

“Some of them including some women, we were using them as baits – they dress as prostitutes unknown to everybody… to get intelligence for us and things we do you don’t know or you think that the crime in the country has just shot to the lowest level magically? Do you know the things we have done? If we are to tell you, it will blow your mind,” he said.

Dr Dampare described as misplaced, some murmurings in the Service about promotions.

Some who wrote the promotion exam or for scholarships for further studies were overlooked.

The IGP said hard work, performance, and dedication will be considered more for promotion or clearance for further studies and not long service.

“For this whole idea that we are the people who know our rights and that why is this person promoted and not promoted while the laws are there? It means you don’t read – go and read your CI.

“What you should know is that something that has never happened before has happened on our watch and that type of promotion that is done probably to some few people at headquarters and others, we changed it… the Commanders they know the people who are killing themselves for this job, identify them as long as they are two years in their rank, we will promote them,” he said.