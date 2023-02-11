Under-20 World Cup-winning coach, Sellas Tettah, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to come to his aid to assist him financially to overcome ill health.

The former Black Stars coach has been unwell for some time now.

According to the former Liberty Professionals gaffer, his worrying condition has robbed of him a substantial amount of money as he has had to spend his money on hospital bills.

Speaking in a recent interview, an emotional Sellas Tetteh urged Ghanaians to support him with funds for his hospital bills.

“I believe that anyone who wants to come and visit can do that because I’m not working. Football people gave me something,” the veteran trainer told Accra-based Peace FM.

“They helped me but anyone who wants to visit is welcomed. Financially, they should bring some small money,” he added.

Last month, a private lotto operator, Alpha Lotto, donated an amount of GH50,000 to support Sellas Tetteh and to appreciate him for his contribution to Ghana football.

Sellas Tetteh remains the only Ghanaian and African coach to win the U-20 Fifa World Cup.