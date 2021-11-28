A commercial Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus carrying police officers belonging to the Koforidua Regional police band has been involved in a road crash at Somanya in the Eastern Region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at about 8:30 am while the personnel were traveling from Koforidua to Somanya.

Kofi Asare, 31, driver of the vehicle with registration number GS 6780-20, is alleged to have experienced a brake failure whilst descending the Aperede – Somanya hills.

He is said to have controlled the vehicle to some distance, but luck eluded him after the vehicle somersaulted and fell into a ditch on the near side of the road.

Police officials of the Akropong Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department, in a statement, said “occupants on board the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries and were immediately rescued and rushed to the Atuah Government hospital, Somanya for treatment.”

Enquries at the hospital, according to the police, revealed victims No. 42808 G/Sgt Kumi Isaac Anoff aged 32, No. 42915 G/Sgt Anyan Eric Abeka aged 37, No. 5326 PW/Sgt Victoria Vigbedor aged 38, No. 45574 G/CPL Afari Awuku Michael aged 39 and No. 5072 PW/Sgt Padi Gladys aged 39 sustained injuries.

The others were No. 6182 PW/CPL Jennifer Agyakum aged 35, No. 6199 PW/CPL Diana Boaduaa aged 39, No. 5074 PW/Sgt Phyllis Obeng aged 39, No. 45427 G/CPL Frederick Ahweren aged 34, No. 43014 G/Sgt Henry Abbey aged 46, No. 45608 G/CPL Godwin Gamor aged 43, No. 42828 G/Sgt Emmanuel Agyei aged 36 and No. 49258 G/L/CPL Abraham Arthur aged 36.

However, the hospital authorities told police that victims G/L/CPL Hannah Offeibea, G/Sgt Wisdom Akagbo, G/CPL Festus Owusu, and G/L/CPL Nutsua Fabian have been referred to the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua for further treatment due to the nature of their injuries.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to tow the accident vehicle to the station for further action.

The suspect driver is also currently on admission at Atuah Government hospital, Somanya.