The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is scheduled “to undergo a medical review” in the United Arab Emirates.

A fax message sighted by Adomonline.com lists the wife of the Speaker, Mrs Alice Adjua Yornas, Head of the Parliamentary Clinic, Dr Prince Pambo, and his Special Aide, Justice Norvor, as part of his delegation.

The fax to the Head of Mission of the Ghana Embassy in UAE said: “Mr Speaker and his delegation will depart Accra on Saturday, 27th November 2021 at 18.50 hours and arrive in Dubai at 6.20 hours on flight EK788 the next day.”