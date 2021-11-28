Ace Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has been named the 2021 NABJ Percy Qoboza Foreign Journalist of the Year.

He will receive the award at an event to be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in the United States of America.

This was made known in a letter addressed to the renowned investigative journalist, by the organizers of the event, National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, known for his dangerous, daring and explosive investigative works, is being recognised for his outstanding and ground-breaking achievements in journalism over the years. This is according to the letter dated October 1, 2021.

“It is with great pleasure that I send you this message. We are excited that you have been selected the 2021 NABJ Percy Qoboza Foreign Journalist of the Year Award recipient! The award recognizes your outstanding achievements in journalism,” says Dorothy Tucker, President, National Association of Black Journalists.

The award category is code named NABJ Percy Qoboza Foreign Journalist of the Year Award.

The event, organised by National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), honours legendary black journalists who have made outstanding contributions to the industry every year.

This year’s event, scheduled to be virtual, will take place in the United States of America.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

It is named after Percy Peter Tshidiso Qoboza, an influential black South African journalist, author and outspoken critic of the government in South Africa during the early periods of world recognition of the problems evident in the racially divided land.

He was the editor of The World Newspaper in Soweto and his fluently persuasive editorials did much to challenge the white South Africans who were protected from the horrors of apartheid.

The event will be graced by the President of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Dorothy Tucker of WBBM-TV, Chicago, Illinois ; The Vice President-Broadcast, Ken Lemon of Cox Media Group-WSOC-TV, Charlotte, N.C.; The Vice President-Digital, Amir Vera, CNN, Atlanta, Georgia; and Vice President-Print, Kathy Chaney, YR Media, Chicago, Illinois.

Others are Secretary, Madison Carter, WXIA-TV, Atlanta, Georgia ; Treasurer, Walter Smith-Randolph, Connecticut Public, Broadcasting (CPTV & WNPR), Hartford, Conneticut ; Parliamentarian, Michelle Fitzhugh-Craig, Shades Magazine – Celebrating All Women Of Color, Oakland, California, among others.