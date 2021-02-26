At least 16 people are feared dead with several others injured in a gory accident at Akim Asafo in the Eastern Region on the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The accident is said to have occurred through a head-on collision involving two Kia Granbird buses with registration numbers GT 5629-18 and GE 5510-15 around 1:30 am on Friday.

The driver of the vehicle with registration number GT 5629-18, now deceased, is believed to have caused the accident. There were 18 passengers on board from Accra towards Kumasi.

The Suhum District Police Commander, Chief Inspector Bernard Atta Asare, who confirmed the incident, said on reaching a section of the road at Akim Asafo Junction, the driver made an unsafe overtaking without observing traffic from the opposite direction.

Accident scene

In the process, he crashed head-on with the other Kia Granbird bus which was returning from Sankore in the Ahafo Region to Accra.

The passengers, comprising 13 males and three females, died on the spot while others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital and Akim Asafo Health Centre for treatment.

The accident vehicle

The bodies were removed and deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and Abundance Services from Suhum, Bunso, Kibi and Ayensuano were there to assist the Police.

The Suhum Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) District Police Patrol team and Kibi MTTD Police Command were also at the scene to direct traffic.

Security personnel at the scene

Meanwhile, the accident vehicles have been towed from the scene to a safer place for free flow of traffic.



