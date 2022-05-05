The Assin Fosu Police Command has arrested a 15-year-old girl for allegedly faking her kidnapping and demanding a ransom of ¢20,000 from her father.

An investigation conducted by Detective Inspector Bright Okyere led to the arrest of the girl who is a final year Junior High School (JHS) student.

Speaking to the media, Chief Superintendent Cephas Arthur said the suspect’s father filed a complaint at the station that he had received a text message indicating her daughter has been kidnapped and that for her to be released a ransom of ¢20,000 must be paid to a prescribed MoMo account.

The girl failed to return home when she was sent to buy a recharge card for her father around 7 pm on 29th April 2022.

According to Chief Sup Arthur, since kidnapping is a serious offence in Ghana, the investigator did not sleep on the matter as he liaised with the network provider (AirtelTigo) to locate the number which led to the arrest.

The suspect HAS confessed she schemed the act and executed it only to get the money from her father.

Supt Authur said though the suspect is too young, the act is a very serious offence therefore she would be processed for court to face the full rigours of the law.

He used the opportunity to advise the public to refrain from faking kidnapping for monetary gains, adding that those arrested for such acts would be dealt with ruthlessly in accordance with the law.