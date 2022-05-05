A Senior High School (SHS) 2 Automobile Engineering student of the Tarkwa Community Development And Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) has invented a mini truck from scraps.

Obed Obeng Danso’s invention took a span of 4 years to complete and begin operation after he began the project when he was in JHS 2.

The 18-year-old took inspiration from childhood car games coined from milk tins and his part-time job as a bicycle repairer.

The car runs on half-gallon of petrol which can cover a distance of 50 minutes or more.

Unveiling his invention on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday, Obed said the prototype of the then one-seater car was partially unsuccessful as it could not reverse during the pilot stage.

He said the disappointment motivated him to expand the car to a two-seater that can accommodate more parts.

The second initiative was a success, thanks to some community welders who shared in his dream.

Process

The entire construction of the car began on a sketch board after which he drew and molded a chassis frame that his welders joined.

After, Obed set the back axle and proceeded with the front of his car.

He set shock absorbers, wheel hub; the crucial part of his steering system, as well as the steering rack, gearbox, and the shaft.

He was then faced with the right choice of an engine. Obed said he settled for a smaller engine he obtained from a fufu pounding machine, an engine that operates together with a small tank to pump fuel directly to the carburetor.

The structure of the car was molded solely with metal plates he joined from scrap metals.

After the entire process, Obed said he added electrical features for lighting, car starter, horn, and wipes.

The mini-truck which accommodates only two persons is currently in use for delivery services.

With financial support, Obed has assured that he could make similar cars within three months.

Aside from the car invention, Obed said he has created incubator samples for eggs as well as a security alarm system that can be controlled remotely.

