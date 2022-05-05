A Brazilian butt lift uses fat harvested from elsewhere on your body to enhance your buttocks’ size and shape.

Because the “filler” is your natural body fat, BBL results can last several years.

Anyone who has gotten a BBL or any experienced plastic surgeon, they’ll all tell you that the recovery period post-surgery is a critical time.

Taking the necessary precautions will limit the possibility of infections. Beyond that, the proper care will ensure that you get the results you want from your Brazilian butt lift.

While you may want to jump right back into daily activities, you don’t want to risk the results of your surgery.

Your Brazilian butt lift recovery is the time to take care of your body and overall health. As such, here are some tips for a smooth and easy recovery.

Do not sit on your butt

During the BBL recovery period, which normally is 2 to 6 weeks, you have to sleep on your stomach and while sitting make sure you don’t sit on your butt, to avoid sitting on your butt, normally a BBL cushion is provided, through which the pressure is mostly exerted on the pillow.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle is very important to keep balance in life and to get rid of many issues, normally most of us neglect the importance of a healthy lifestyle but specifically in the BBL recovery time it is very important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. I.e. taking all the necessary vitamins, adding fruits to your diet, getting rid of unhealthy, fast and junk food.

Quit smoking for some time in case you are a smoker because it can have a serious effect on the recovery process because it narrows down the blood vessels.

Wear compression garments

These are a type of clothes that fits around the skin tightly and provides support to the body these garments are used by people with a slow blood circulation process, after BBL, during the BBL recovery period the blood circulation needs some support and compression garments can provide that.

Fat survival

It is difficult to maintain all the fat taken at the time of the surgery sometimes all the fat is lost if not taken care of, in order to maintain this fat, one has to do whatever the doctor asks you to do and to keep a healthy routine.

Physical activity

While some physical activity is appreciated after BBL to keep the blood running and to keep a person active, much rigorous exercise is not appreciated shortly after the surgery, because the BBL recovery period can be painful at times and such exercises put pressure on the buttocks region, thus for safety maintain a low key and normal physical activity.

Showering/bathing safe or not?

Showering or bathing in the BBL recovery phase is not advisable at all, one should stay as far away from water as possible. After the first 5-6 weeks a BBL surgery patient can shower without any risk.

Massages

Massages help in blood circulation and lifting the skin, mostly the BBL surgeons suggest good massages themselves for the recovery process and it is advisable to get these massages since they help in multiple ways

Avoid smoking

Smoking constricts your blood vessels throughout your body. You don’t want this to happen during your recovery. This is because you need your newly transplanted fat cells to attach to your blood vessels to survive. As such, avoid smoking for a few weeks post-surgery

Always follow the doctor’s advice

Your doctor will always set out clear rules and guidelines to make the recovery period as seamless as possible. You must follow through with each instruction.

If you do notice anything out of the ordinary such as excessive bleeding, contact your doctor right away. The goal is to avoid any infections or complications from the surgery.

Abiding by these tips will ensure your recovery timeline for your Brazilian butt lift will go by before you know it. Then you can finally rejoice over your new body.

Be patient

And lastly, one should understand that healing takes time and the body takes much more time to heal than we think, thus let your body heal in its own time, don’t rush things, sometimes the swelling lasts for a very long period but that’s just the recovery process.

Everybody is unique and everybody has a different healing process so if it takes less time to recover in one body it may take much more in another body, but this should not worry you.