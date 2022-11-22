Fourteen people have been arrested by the police for the killing of a chief, his son and a linguist in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

According to the District Chief Executive for the area, Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, the deceased chief, Nana Kwame Meebo, had a misunderstanding with some members of a neighbouring community over a piece of land but won the land litigation case at the Krachi West District Court.

The three were shot dead by unknown assailants whilst they worked on the contentious land on Saturday.

The 14 suspects will appear before a court on Tuesday. Police from Accra have also been deployed to the area to beef up security.

District Chief Executive of Krachi Nchumuru and Chairman of DISEC, Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, told JoyNews that a District Security Committee meeting has been held to, among others, discuss how to prevent possible counterattacks.

“The police are patrolling the district and they are pursuing the rest of the criminals who committed this act on Nana and his subjects. The security authorities are putting in place additional measures to ensure that those who have fled from the community to neighbouring communities, we will share intelligence with the neighbouring communities to enable them to pick them up and make them face the law.”

According to the DCE, three persons are on the run and are being pursued by the police.