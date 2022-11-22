Fans all over the globe were shocked after witnessing one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history as Saudi Arabia come from behind to beat Argentina in Group C opener.

The Green falcons, ranked 51st in the world, flipped the game on its head to hit the two time winners twice in 10-minute period to grab three vital points.

Lionel Scaloni’s men came into the tournament as one of the favourites, on the back of a 36-game unbeaten run that included winning the 2021 Copa America.

The tournament will certainly be Messi’s closing act on the international stage.

Unsurprisingly, many from afar were quick to mock him on social media over his standing as the GOAT in football following their defeat.

Check out some of the reactions:

Messi before and after playing Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/BkyeeWKXET — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) November 22, 2022

Don’t ever compare Ronaldo to Messi! That’s so disrespectful — Palago Mufasa (@Archipalago) November 22, 2022

"Argentina is winning the world cup, we have Messi, he's the GOAT"



Saudi Arabia : pic.twitter.com/r0CRjlv6Dy — 𝐏𝐚'𝐬 𝐀𝐥 𝐆𝐡𝐮𝐥🥀🎴 (@ivmcvssper) November 22, 2022

GOAT 🐐 at the hands of Saudis pic.twitter.com/3liUKJleXf — Ainun Najib (@ainunnajib) November 22, 2022

The 2 GOATs 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/fIEe4H8mcn — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 22, 2022