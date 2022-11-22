Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, attended the funeral of Daniel Osei Owusu, a young man who, unfortunately, went to be with the lord in an untimely fashion.

Lil Win made his presence felt at the funeral grounds when he arrived with his entourage. The actor went around and shared pleasantries with the family of the bereaved and other folks who attended the event.

Although it was a sad occasion Lil Win was able to ease the tension a bit as he suddenly burst into a hilarious dance.

The actor had peeps smiling. They looked on gleefully as he puts on a show for them. Some people could not hold back the urge to dance, too, and joined Lil Win on the dance floor.

The excited group danced gracefully to the gospel tune being performed by a lady. Lil Win and company danced for some minutes before finally taking their seats.