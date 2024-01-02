Obuasi, renowned for its mining industry, witnessed a different kind of celebration as two hospitals in the area welcomed a total of twelve newborns on the night of December 31st and into the first day of the New Year.

This was revealed when Adom News correspondent Isaac Normanyo visited AGA Health Foundation and the Obuasi Government Hospital to inquire about the number of births on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Senior midwife officer Ramatu Alhassan from AGA Health Foundation revealed that eight babies – four boys and four girls – were born on the night of December 31st.

Some were born via cesarean section while others arrived through spontaneous vaginal delivery.

Additionally, two baby girls made their entrance into the world on January 1st, 2024.

At the Obuasi Government Hospital, Doricia Gyinaye, a senior staff midwife, reported a quieter night, noting the arrival of one baby girl around 8 PM on December 31st.

However, the start of the New Year brought the hospital a baby boy, marking the first birth of the year.

Speaking to Adom News, some of the mothers expressed their joy and gratitude. One ecstatic mother, experiencing her first childbirth, shared her overwhelming happiness at delivering on New Year’s Day.

Another mother, adorned her newborn with Christmas-themed items, stating that she had been informed of the expected birth date and had prepared accordingly.