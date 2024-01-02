Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has conveyed his heartfelt wishes to Ghanaians as they embark on a new year.

In his New Year message, Dr Bawumia expressed hope that the dawn of the new year would provide an opportunity for reflection on the past year, allowing for a reset as we look towards the future.

Expressing his enthusiasm and confidence for the year 2024, Dr Bawumia underscored the importance of collective effort, urging everyone to delve deep and renew their spirit of patriotism for shared success.

The Vice President reaffirmed the commitment of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to facilitate an easier life for Ghanaians.

“We shall continue our effort to build a modern and resilient economy catalyzed by digitalization. We shall continue to make young people future-ready.

“We shall continue to create greater opportunities for every man, woman, and child to fulfil their dreams and aspirations. It is possible,” he affirmed.

The NPP flagbearer for the 2024 general elections emphasised the importance of approaching the new year with hope and optimism.

He urged Ghanaians to take pride in their heritage and work collaboratively to elevate the country to new heights in this election year.

“We shall be laying another layer on top of our landmark 30 years of democracy. I have absolutely no doubt that we shall once again prove to ourselves and the rest of the world that Ghana has indeed come of age,” he said.

The Vice President, however, cautioned Ghanaians that as they engage with news from Africa and around the world, national development and individual well-being hinge on national stability, social cohesion, and peace.