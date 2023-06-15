About 12 persons were on Wednesday arrested for selling unlicensed medicine and aphrodisiacs at different spots at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

This was in a joint operation led by the Pharmacy Council in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and the Food and Drugs Authority.

The Head of Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement at the Pharmacy Council, William Ruttmern, addressing the media said the operation was in fulfilment of a promise to clamp down on these medicine peddlers.

“Close to 12 suspects were picked up today, and we have taken their items and will represent them as evidence for prosecution. Today’s operation is a joint operation between the Pharmacy Council, FDA, police and the media.

“A few months ago, I granted an interview to Citi TV and other media stations. I promised that drug peddlers would be arrested and prosecuted. We are just fulfilling the promise we made. We went to Kwame Nkrumah Circle, specifically VIP where we have these peddlers,” he stated.

Mr Ruttmern noted the suspects will be taken through due processes to face the law.

“They have transparent plastic filled with medicines they sell to the public. Others also sell aphrodisiacs to drivers and unsuspecting people in other stations. We have teamed up with the police, FDA and we have arrested most of them.

“We have taken some inventory and are taking them to the Greater Accra regional police command. Their statement will be taken and then we will follow up to prosecute them,” he added.

He assured the council will embark on sensitisation to ensure the public stop buying from such persons.

“The number of people engaged in this activity is many, there are hot spots, I don’t want to mention but they are many. We will continue with the raid.

“We will go to transport operators and traders to advise them to desist from patronising these people. We will urge them to sack them when they come around,” he announced.

READ ALSO: