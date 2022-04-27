About 1000 young men and women have passed out as the first batch of the Accra City Response Team.

This was in a ceremony on Tuesday, 26th April 2022, led by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey following a 4-week intensive training at Bundase Military Base.

The recruits emerged from the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.

The colourful passing out ceremony took place at the 5 Infantry Battalion, Burma Camp.

Mr Quartey explained the implementation and sustainability strategies to curb indiscipline and improve sanitation practices make it imperative to constitute a City Response Team (CRT) as a long-term plan to maintain discipline and order in our urban region.

On behalf of the President, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery commended the Regional Minister and urged all and sundry to support the course to make the Let’s Make Greater Accra Work Agenda become a reality.

He added that the formation of the City Response Team by Mr Quartey is a response to the President’s promise to make Greater Accra the Cleanest City in Africa.

Mr Dery advised the City Response Team to always work within the confines of the laws and the enacted by-laws at the various MMDAs.