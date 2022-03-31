A Nigeria Police Command has arrested one Isah Hassan,17, and a 100-year-old woman for allegedly removing the right eyeball of a 12-year-old Almajiri boy for suspected charm purposes.

Spokesman of the state police command, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, March 30, said that the victim was found by the roadside without his right eyeball and with blood coming out of the socket.

Th victim identified the teen suspect, Isah as the perpetrator.



According to the police, the teenage suspect confessed to the crime, claiming that it was the elderly woman, identified as Furera Abubakar, who instructed him to bring an eyeball of a human being to make a charm that would make him disappear.

The suspect said that he lured the victim to a nearby bush, tied his hands and forcefully used a sharp knife and plucked his right eyeball.

He added that he took the eyeball to Furera and she told him to bring N500.As he did not have the money, Furera told him to keep it in a safer place and bring it when he gets the money.

He told police he kept it for three days, later he discovered that the eyeball had decayed, and he then threw it away.

Furera was subsequently arrested.