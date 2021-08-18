Nemesis caught up with a church elder as he was unexpectedly nabbed while burying charms.

The elder of the Apostolic Church, Nigeria, Friday Udofa Utun was caught in the middle of the night digging a portion of the market square.

Church elder nabbed while burying charms

According to a source, his action led to suspicion, and some residents who observed him noticed his diabolical deed.

The elder, clad in all black and walking barefooted, was caught with an axe and the charms wrapped in white cloth.

Church elder nabbed while burying charms

He was confronted, and while under pressure, he confessed he was plotting against a member of the church who was harassing him, Daily Report gathered.