Highlife musician, K.K. Fosu has advised the youth to take responsibility and persevere in making a living for themselves.

In an interview with JoyNews, the musician outlined a number of things he is up to, including inspiring the youth to venture into the agriculture sector.

Speaking to JoyNews, the ‘Anadwo yede’ hitmaker said “I have a lot up my sleeves, K.K Fosu is about to drop the ‘I’m Back’ album, and I’m about to do so many things.”

“We are into farming, I’m about to project talents and empower the youth. We lack so many things in Ghana and so it’s about time we wake up and not depend on any leader to make our lives better,” he told Becky, adding that “I encourage all the youth to venture into the agric sector.”

Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, as he is known in real life, is confident that he will be the latest celebrity to join the likes of John Dumelo and Samini to venture into agriculture if everything goes according to plan.

The musician started music at a tender age with a school choir back in Secondary School.

He joined a live band group named ‘Soundz Unlimited’ where he played for two years. He was later signed by DKB productions and now has five albums to his credit.

K.K. Fosu has also worked with musicians like Obrafour, Obour, Reggie Rockstone and several others.