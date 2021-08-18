A 22-year-old Kenyan house help has been charged with raping a 12-year-old boy for six months and forcing his five-year-old sister to have oral sex.

The suspect, Sabina Mwikali Muasya, who is charged with a total of three counts, is also alleged to have compelled a child aged, 5, to suck the penis of her brother who is aged 12 years.

According to police report, the mother of the two siblings reported the matter two months after the house help left.

“She reported that she came to know about this on November 8, 2020, at around 10:00 pm through a conversation between her five-year-old daughter and the new house help while she was bathing her, that suspect Muasya used to tell her to suck the pen!s of her brother,” read the police report.

On hearing the conversation, the mother allegedly summoned the children and demanded to get the full explanation of what had been happening while suspect Muasya was working for them. The children allegedly confessed that indeed she had been sexually assaulting them.

On November 12, 2020, police recorded statements from the children and the new house help and on February 5, 2021, the victims were taken to hospital for medical examination.

Suspect, Sabina in court

After pleading not guilty, suspect Muasya, through her lawyer, pleaded with the court to release her on bail saying she has a three-month-old baby who needs her care.

Nairobi Magistrate Jane Kamau ordered the accused to be remanded at Langata Women’s Prison awaiting a pre-bail report to be filed in court on September 1, 2021.