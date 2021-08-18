Some aggrieved caterers of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) have made a fierce demand on President Akufo-Addo, to sack the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The caterers accused the Minister of delay in releasing their money.

“We know who is causing the delay in paying caterers,” a leader of the concerned caterers alleged.

“Some of us have gone as far as Finance Ministry, Controller and Accountant General and even the Presidency and we know the efforts made by school feeding secretariat to get caterers paid, but now where is Adwoa Safo to sign and order for our payment?” she wondered.

The caterers disclosed that the Ministry of Finance through the Controller and Accountant General has released funds for the caterers to be paid, but they are yet to be paid.

The government owes the school feeding caterers for the 1st term of the 2020/2021 academic year.

“Though she is aware of the frustrations and the unfortunate attacks most of the caterers are going through in the hands of our suppliers and creditors, our Minister has not shown any concern or motherly love towards us,” they claimed.