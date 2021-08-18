The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has scheduled Saturday, August 21, 2021, to Friday, August 27, 2021, to hold its Constituency Annual Delegates Conferences across all 275 constituencies of the country.

The conferences will be held in accordance with Article 7(27) of the party’s constitution.

COVID-19 protocols

A statement, signed by the NPP’s General Secretary, John Boadu, said the party has directed all executives, members and delegates of the party “to ensure that the conferences are held in strict compliance with covid protocols.”

The statement also directed that delegates/attendees to each constituency conference shall not exceed 250 people.

“In other words, the conferences shall be held in groups of 250 on the average, at the same or different venues within the constituency, depending on its peculiarities,” the statement directed.

“Each conference shall be held in an open and airy environment. There shall be strict adherence to social distancing protocols,” the statement continued.

It further directed that “delegates/attendees to the conferences shall at all times wear a face mask.

“There shall be regular washing of hands and hand-sanitizing. The conferences shall be held within two hours in line with the President’s recent directives,” the statement said.

“The party is assuring its members and the general public that it is taking all the necessary steps to ensure strict adherence to these guidelines in the conduct of the constituency conferences across the country,” it noted.