President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the nation will provide all the needed assistance to the Black Stars to make their World Cup campaign a success.

The four-time African champions have booked their place in the Mundial scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.

Ghana secured their qualification following a 1-1 drawn game against Nigeria at the Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday.

During an interaction with the team at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, President Akufo- Addo assured that the team will be supported to make an impact ahead of the World Cup.

READ ALSO

“Everybody is going to be behind you,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“We are going to give you all the maximum support that we can.

“The Ministry, the officials of the Ghana Football Association and all the organizations will give you all the support that they can.

“I myself, I am organizing a special package for you. It is a token of my appreciation,” he added.

The draw for the global showpiece will be held on Friday.

Ghana having missed out in the last edition in Russia will be hoping to make an impact in Qatar later this year.