A total of 100 people will hold the Queen’s Baton in the Ghana Relay from October 25 to 28, 2021.

Notable dignitaries include H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, Sports Minster Mustapha Ussif, Ben Nunoo Mensah, Prof Peter Twumasi, Fred Otu Lartey, Sampson Deen, Issac Duah, Mrs Delphina Quaye and Abdul Hayye Yartey.

The others are Michael Ayeh, Mohammed Mahadi, Delphina Quaye, Melvin Brown, Albert Frimpong, Kwabena Yeboah, Dr Ofori Asare, Botsyo Nkegbe, Frederick Assor, Samuel Takyi and Kofi Kinaata among others.

In all, 72 nations, territories, and 7,000 baton bearers will have a feel of the torch during the Relay.

President of the Ghana Karate-Do Federation, Melvin Brown, is the main Custodian of the Queen’s Baton Torch while in Ghana and will provide full security for it.

The Queen’s Baton will be in Accra before leaving for Tema then to Kumasi, Manhyia Palace to be precise on the 27th of October to be received by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (King of the Ashanti Kingdom).

The Baton will also travel to Ntonsu where the Adinkra symbols originated from and also Bonwire, the land of Kente.