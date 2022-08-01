The CEO of Ghana Athletics, Bawah Fuseini, has quashed fears that the national sprint team would be under par at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Speaking to GOC Communications upon his arrival in the UK, Mr Fuseini said that there is no cause for alarm.

“The fact of the matter is that all sprinters originally submitted by Ghana Athletics to the GOC for approval remain in place for the Commonwealth Games”.

He reiterated that nothing has changed and that there will be a total of 14 athletes competing in seven different events with the majority taking part in the sprints.

“This was the plan per all necessary information available to us ahead of the deadline for submissions so we remain very strong and very focused ahead of the Games with our team.”

Below is the list of Team Ghana (Athletics):

MEN

Benjamin Kwaku Azamati – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Sean Safo Antwi – 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay

Isaac Botsio – 4x100m relay

Barnabas Agerh – 4x100m relay

Alex Amankwa – 800m

William Amponsah 5000m

Joseph Paul Amoah 200m and 4x100m

WOMEN