At least 10 persons have been reported dead in a fatal accident at Ata-ne-Ata in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.
Eight others, according to reports, have sustainable various degrees.
The accident is said to have occurred on Saturday evening.
It involved a tricycle locally known as Aboboyaa and a KIA truck.
