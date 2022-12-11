President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implored the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to put in place a strict legal regime that will prevent minors and under age from patronizing gaming and betting.

This, he said, will help sanitise the lottery and betting space in the country as well as exercise the highest form of transparency and integrity in the conduct of their draws.

He said this at the 60th anniversary of the NLA. He also urged the NLA to implement reforms that will help the NLA live up to its vision of becoming an organisation of choice and blue print for lottery in West Africa.

President Akufo-Addo commended the NLA for giving back to society to help improve lives, especially among the aged and the vulnerable.

A simple business trip to an island in Southern Europe, Malta by a Finance Minister Hon. Gbedema over 60 years ago, paved the way for the birth of lottery in Ghana.

Director General of NLA Sammi Awuku, thanked the Maltease Authority for parenting the NLA. He said the NLA remains resolute to implement policies that will continue to touch the lives of Ghanaians, especially the under privileged.

He indicated that the NLA has been drilling boreholes for communities, building and renovating schools in remote areas, donating food and sanitary items to institutions, supporting the aged among other things.

Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kuma, tasked the Authority to be innovative to help raise more revenue for the government.

There were solidarity messages from other sister lottery agencies across the world including the President of the World Lottery Association Madam Rebecca Paul who flew all the way from the USA to participate in the 60th anniversary of the NLA.