As part of the build up to the 2022 World Cup, Qatar, a large group of football fans joined the former Black Stars players and the Ghana Football Association for a health walk dubbed ‘Walk with the Legends’ on Saturday morning.

FA boss Kurt-Okraku, Minister for Youth and Sorts, Mustapha Ussif, Vice President Mark Addo and Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee Kwesi Agyemang led the dignitaries for the walk which began from Ayi Mensah to Aburi Hills.

Key figures of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana led by President Samuel Osei Kuffuor and General Secretary Anthony Baffoe featured in the walk.

Others were Asamoah Gyan, John Painstil, Derek Boateng, Laryea Kingston, Richard Kingston and Prince Tagoe.

Here are some of the best photos from the walk: