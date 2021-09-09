A missing one-year-old girl has been found alive in a cave where an alleged kidnapper took her to sacrifice her to forest spirits.



A 44-year-old Siew reportedly abducted her from outside the family home in a remote village in Chiang Mai province of Thailand on Sunday afternoon September 5.



At the time of the disappearance of the minor who was playing in front of their house, her mother Malee Pasee, 23, was cooking in the kitchen and her father, Suriya Wongsilaruang, 43, was taking rubbish to a tip around two miles from their home.



She was discovered missing after her mother finished cooking but did not hear a response. Neighbours said they last saw her walking on the road around 10 metres away from home.



More than 200 police officers, rescue workers and volunteers searched through nearby homes and woodland for the missing girl. Sniffer dogs, aerial search drones and a diving team were also looking for her in various places where she could have strayed.



After the suspect, who is a Myammar national and a friend of the girl’s father, was arrested on Monday, September 6, he allegedly admitted kidnapping the youngster and leaving her in a cave around two miles from the family home.



It was also learnt that when questioned on Tuesday, September 7, Siew reportedly refused to co-operate with officers before breaking down after being grilled throughout the night.



The girl was finally rescued from a wooden hut next to the water-logged cave on Wednesday afternoon September 8. She was wearing only a shirt, was covered in insect bites and appeared exhausted but was standing on her own and laughing with the rescue teams. Medics then rushed her to the hospital for a test.



Siew, who spoke to journalists, said forest spirits told him to sacrifice a child to the ghost. He said:

“The forest spirits were telling me to sacrifice a child to the ghost, so I carried her and left her in front of the cave. I did not kill her.”

The girl’s mother, who broke down in tears when her daughter was found, said:

“I have been praying all day and night for my baby to come home safely.”