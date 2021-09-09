The Ghana Football Association [GFA] will decide on the future of Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor on Friday at its emergency meeting.

A crisis meeting has been scheduled to review the performance of the Black Stars in their last two games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana picked three points out of a possible six after beating Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in their Group G opener.

The team lost to Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the second game in Johannesburg on Monday by a lone goal.

Ghana coach Akonnor has come under serious backlash from the fans following the abysmal performance of the team in the two games.

The Stars exhibited a lacklustre performance against South Africa and failed to record a shot on target throughout the games.

This has led to calls for coach Akonnor to be sacked which will be determined by the Ghana FA Executive Council at the meeting on Friday.

Ghana FA Executive Council member, Randy Abbey, in an interview with Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show confirmed a meeting will be held to review the performance of the team.

“We went to play a match and it did not go well with us and the team arrived on Tuesday.

“The GFA has fixed Friday for a meeting so what is the big deal about it?

“Everybody has the chance to discuss the game and nothing stops anybody from discussing the game but nobody can rush the GFA into doing anything.

“People must take their time and cool heads must prevail. We have to take our time and analyse the situation properly.

“It is not a panic situation and nobody should press the panic button,” he added.

Ghana will face Zimbabwe in a doubleheader on October 6 in Ghana, and on October 10 in Zimbabwe. The Black Stars sit 2nd with three points.