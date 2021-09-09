Three teenagers accused of murdering a final year Visual Arts student of Oppong Memorial Senior High School have made their maiden court appearance at the Bekwai Magistrate Court.

The Junior High School 3 and 2 pupils, aged between 15 and 17 years were arrested on Tuesday, three days after they allegedly stabbed Richard Appiah in the lower abdomen with a broken bottle.

He died upon arrival at the Ahmadiyya Moslem Hospital at Kokofu.

Police say the Saturday incident ensued after an earlier confrontation over an iPhone.

Bekwai District Police Commander, DSP Teddy Damptey-Brown, on Wednesday told Joynews one of the accused had already confessed to the crime in his caution statement to police.

More suspects are being sought by police.

Even before the case was called, the court premise was packed with relatives and friends of the victim and the suspects.

Relatives and friends of the deceased were mostly clad in red and black attires.

Security was tightened as the suspects wait in a police vehicle with two police officers positioned at the two doors of the vehicle.

Police have already indicated the teenagers, including two brothers, would be charged with initial murder and abetment charges.

