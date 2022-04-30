One person has been killed and three others injured in renewed chieftaincy dispute at Yong Dakpema Yile in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

Four houses have also been burnt.

The injured included Mohammed Chimsi, one of the brothers claiming the skin, and his wife.

The victims are receiving medical attention at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

There was sporadic shooting this afternoon in the community between the two sides of the chieftaincy divide forcing community members to flee to safety.

An eyewitness told JoyNews that the attackers opened fire on the police when they moved in to pick Mohammed Chimsi who had been shot.

There is currently a heavy security presence in the area.

There has been a long-standing dispute between the two brothers over who is the rightful person to occupy the Yong skin.

This has led to several crashes in the past, with both sides recording deaths, injuries and the burning and destruction of properties running into several thousands of Ghana cedis

Northern Regional Crime Officer, Supt Bernard Baba Ananga said the police are yet to establish the cause of the renewed clash.

He said a combined team of military and police are currently in the community adding that investigations are ongoing.