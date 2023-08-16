Married Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic Anosike, has given a befitting response to a curious fan who inquired about her body count.

Body Count means the number of sexual partners one has had or slept with.

The fan, via the micro-blogging platform, Twitter now known as X, had inquired about the number of sexual partners the newly married actress has.

“What’s your body count?” he tweeted.

Surprisingly, Rita Dominic replied while sending Sunday greetings to him.

According to the wife of Fidelis Anosike, she has had 1.5 million sexual partners.

“1.5 million. Happy Sunday”.