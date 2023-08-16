Relationship coach, Okoro Blessing, has been captured in the trends once again after sharing another controversial piece of advice.

The self-acclaimed relationship expert explained that a woman’s backside is not a sign of accomplishment or self-assurance but rather an attraction.

Speaking further, she explained that a lady is likely to fulfill all her materialistic desires if she uses her butt skillfully.

She added that since men nowadays adore backsides, possessing has somewhat become a requirement for all women.

“Yansh is not an achievement or confidence. But it’s an attraction to getting anything you want if you have brains. Forget the noise men love yansh, smart women will use it to attract them and get anything from them.

“Remember what they say they want in public is not what they want in private. Have yansh but have sense and everything will work together for your good. Women is okay to have yansh but don’t put pressure on yourself, just make money and every other thing shall be added on to you. Forget men they are just noise makers in public, in private yansh humbles them,” she stated.