Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Okoro, does not play around with her looks, especially on the big screen.

The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.

She has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.

Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, 37 years and counting. God has been merciful. Happy birthday to moi..woohoo. “

Photos below: